এতক্ষণ ধরে গিজার চালিয়ে রেখেছ কেন ? ইলেকট্রিসিটি-র বিল কে দেবে ? তুমি !’ এটা বলতে বলতে বাথরুম থেকে টেনে হিঁচড়ে স্ত্রীকে বের করে এনেছিল স্বামী | তারপর শ্বশুর-শাশুড়ি এবং দুই শিশুপুত্রের সামনেই স্ত্রীকে মারধর করে সফ্টওয়্যার ইঞ্জিনিয়ার যুবক |

এই অপমান সহ্য করতে পারেননি ৩১ বছর বয়সী গৃহবধূ সুশ্রুত | গলায় ওড়নার ফাঁস দিয়ে আত্মঘাতী হন হায়দ্রাবাদের এই যুবতী | তার আগে বাবাকে টেকস্ট করে জানান হেনস্থার কথা | কেঁদে কেঁদে ফোনও করেন | সেটাই বাবা মায়ের সঙ্গে শেষ কথা তাঁর |

সব শুনে মেয়েকে ফিরিয়ে আনতে রওনা দেন বাবা-মা | নালগোন্ডা থেকে হায়দ্রাবাদ ঘণ্টা দেড়েকের পথ | যেতে যেতেই জানতে পারেন তাঁদের মেয়ে আত্মঘাতী হয়েছেন |

সুশ্রুতর দেহ ময়নাতদন্তের জন্য পাঠানো হয়েছে | তাঁরা বাবা সুশ্রুতর স্বামী এবং শ্বশুর শাশুড়ির বিরুদ্ধে পুলিশের কাছে মামলা রুজু করেছে | গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে অভিযুক্তদের | মৃতার দুই ছেলে | বড় ছেলে ৬ বছরের | ছোটটার বয়স ৪ বছর | পুলিশের কাছে বড় ছেলে জানিয়েছে‚ গিজার বেশিক্ষণ চালানোর জন্য মাকে মেরেছে বাবা | 

মৃতার পরিজনের অভিযোগ‚ এটা প্রথম নয় | বিয়ের পর থেকেই পণের জন্য সুশ্রুতর উপর নির্যাতন চালাত শ্বশুরবাড়ির লোকজন | বন্ধ হয়নি দুটি পুত্রসন্তানের জন্মের পরেও |

