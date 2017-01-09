বরফে ঢাকা পাহাড় । চরাই উতরাইয়েও অতন্দ্র প্রহরা । আর এই প্রহরাতেই এবার আইটিবিপি ( ইন্দো-টিবেটান বর্ডার ফোর্সের ) ইয়াক ( চমরী গাই ) বাহিনী । লাদাখ এবং অরুণাচলপ্রদেশে পণ্য পরিবহণের জন্য প্রধানত ঘোড়ার ব্যবহার করা হত । তবে আবহাওয়ার পরিবর্তনে ঘোড়ার ব্যবহারে বেশ কিছুটা সমস্যা দেখা দেয় । তাই এলাকার চমরী গাইদেরকেই নিজেদের কাজে ব্যবহার । হিমালয়ে চমরী গাইয়ের ব্যবহারে দুটি সুফল পেয়েছে আইটিবিপি আধিকারিকরা ।

যেহেতু প্রাণীগুলোর বাসস্থান হিমালয়ের পাদদেশে তাই প্রবল ঠান্ডায় মানিয়ে উঠতে অসুবিধা হয় না । পাশাপাশি আশেপাশের গ্রামগুলির সঙ্গে ভাল সম্পর্ক থাকায় গ্রামের বাসিন্দাদের চমরী গাইগুলিকে কম খরচে নিরাপত্তার কাজে ব্যবহার করতে পারে বাহিনী । শুধুমাত্র নিরাপত্তা নয়, বাহিনীর সদস্যরা মনে করেন গভীরভাবে সংস্কৃতির আদানপ্রদানের মাধ্যমও ইয়াক বাহিনী । এই বিষয়ে ডিজি কৃষ্ণা চৌধুরী বলেন, ‘জিনিস, রেশন এবং বাড়ি তৈরির নানা সরঞ্জাম এক জায়গা থেকে অন্য জায়গায় নিয়ে যাওয়া সম্ভব হয় । পাহাড়ে জলের সমস্যা থাকায় উঁচু পাহাড়ে ইয়াকের সাহায্যে জলের জোগান দেওয়াও দেওয়া যায়’।

ইয়াকদের প্রয়োজনমতো চিকিৎসারও বন্দোবস্ত করা আছে পাহাড়ি এলাকায় । সূত্রের খবর, চিনের বর্ডারে নিরাপত্তা শক্তিশালী করতে এই বাহিনীকে ব্যবহারও করতে চলেছে আইটিবিপি । বর্ডার এরিয়া ডেভেলপমেন্টের জন্য ব্যবহার করা হবে ইয়াককে, সূত্রের খবর এটিই ভাবনা কেন্দ্রের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রকের । ইন্দো-তিব্বত বাহিনীর কাছে কিন্তু ইয়াকের সফর অভিনবও । ৯০০০ ফিট থেকে ১৮ হাজার ৫০০ ফিট পাহাড়ের উঁচুতেও দেখা যায় এই বাহিনীকে । নিঃশ্বাসের প্রবল কষ্ট এবং শৈত্যঝড় উপেক্ষা করেও ভারতের এই নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীকে কাজ করতে হয় । সেখানে এই ইয়াকের সওয়ার তাঁদের কাজে যথেষ্ট সাহায্য করে ।

