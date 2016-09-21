বিয়ের পর মহিলাদের পদবি পাল্টে যায় | এটাই দস্তুর | কিন্তু টুইঙ্কল সেই দলে পড়েন না | অক্ষয় কুমারের সঙ্গে ওঁর বিয়ে হয় ২০০১ সালে | রীতি অনুযায়ী ওঁর পদবি কুমার হওয়া উচিত | উনি কিন্তু এখনো ওঁর বিয়ের আগের পদবি খান্না ‘-ই ব্যবহার করেন |

অভিনয় ছাড়ার পর টুইঙ্কেল বিভিন্ন পত্র পত্রিকায় লেখালেখি শুরু করেন | অনেকেই জানেন না উনি একজন জনপ্রিয় কলমচি | এছাড়াও উনি মিসেস ফানিবোনস নাম নিয়ে ব্যাঙ্গাত্মক বই ও লিখেছেন | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতেও উনি বেশ জনপ্রিয় ওঁর রসবোধের জন্য | সম্প্রতি টুইটারে ওঁর একজন ফলোয়ার ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করে কেন উনি বিয়ের পর নিজের পদবি পাল্টান নি | ওঁর বুদ্ধিদীপ্ত উত্তর আরো একবার মন জয় করে নিয়েছে সবার |

টুইঙ্কল উত্তরে লেখেন – বহুজন আমাকে এই প্রশ্ন করেছে | তবে এই ভদ্রলোকের মতো এত কড়াভাবে আজ অবধি কেউ জানতে চায় নি | খান্না পদবি আমি কোনদিন পাল্টাবো না | #MarriedNotBranded |

একজন বিবাহিত মহিলার পরিচয় কোনদিন তার স্বামীর পদবি দিয়ে হতে পারে না‚ টুইঙ্কল সেটাই আরো একবার প্রমাণ করে দিলেন |

