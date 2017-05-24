শীনা বোরা হত্যাকাণ্ডের তদন্তকারী পুলিশ অফিসারের স্ত্রীর রহস্যমৃত্যু | মুম্বইয়ের বাড়িতে নিহত অবস্থায় পাওয়া যায় তাঁকে | মৃতার নাম দীপালি গানোরে | ঘটনায় চাঞ্চল্য মুম্বইয়ে |

মুম্বইয়ের সান্তাক্রুজে থাকেন পুলিশ ইন্সপেক্টর দয়ানেশ্বর গানোরে | পুলিশকে তিনি জানিয়েছেন ডিউটি সেরে বুধবার কাকভোরে বাড়ি ফেরেন তিনি | দেখেন রক্তের স্রোতে পড়ে আছেন স্ত্রী | পাশেই রয়েছে একটি ছুরি | প্রসঙ্গত মঙ্গলবার বিকেল থেকে খোঁজ নেই তাঁদের ২১ বছর বয়সী একমাত্র ছেলের |

শীনা বোরা হত্যাকাণ্ডের প্রাথমিক তদন্ত করেছিল যে দল‚ তার সদস্য ছিলেন ইন্সপেক্টর গনোরে | তার সঙ্গে দীপালির হত্যাকাণ্ড জড়িত কিনা খতিয়ে দেখছেন তদন্তকারীরা | অজ্ঞাতপরিচয় হত্যাকারী বা হত্যাকারীদের বিরুদ্ধে রুজু করা হয়েছে মামলা | গনোরে দম্পতির ছেলের নিখোঁজ হওয়ার বিষয়টিও তদন্ত করা হচ্ছে |

