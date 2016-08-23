বঙ্গ‚ না কলিঙ্গ ? কে পাবে রসগোল্লার আবিষ্কর্তার স্বীকৃতি ? কয়েক যুগ ধরে এই দুই রাজ্যের মধ্যে চলছে টানাপোড়েন | অবশেষে তার নিষ্পত্তিতে শুরু হল শুনানি |

সোমবার সকালে সল্টলেকে জিআই অফিসে হয় প্রথম শুনানি | হাজির ছিলেন জিওগ্রাফিক্যাল ইন্ডিকেশন রেজিস্ট্রি বা জি আই-এর কর্তাব্যক্তিরা | উপস্থিত ছিলেন দুই রাজ্যের সরকারি আধিকারিক‚ প্রসিদ্ধ মিষ্টি ব্যবসায়ী এবং ঐতিহাসিক-গবেষকরা | রসগোল্লার আবিষ্কারক হিসেবে বেশ কিছু নথিপত্র জমা দেয় রাজ্য | জানা গিয়েছে‚ তাতে সন্তুষ্ট জি আই-এর কর্তারা |

ওড়িশার দাবি‚ দ্বাদশ শতকে ভুবনেশ্বরের কাছে পহল গ্রামে জন্ম রসগোল্লার | কয়েকশো বছর ধরে জগন্নাথ মন্দিরে রসগোল্লা নিবেদিত হয়ে আসছে ভোগ হিসেবে | এই নিয়ে নাকি ঐতিহাসিক প্রমাণও আছে |

যদিও প্রতিবেশী রাজ্যের এই দাবি মানতে নারাজ বাংলা | তাদের দাবি ‚ ১৮৬৮ সালে চিৎপুরের ময়রা নবীনচন্দ্র দাস পৃথিবীতে প্রথম রসগোল্লা আবিষ্কার করেন | নবীন ময়রার দোকান শুরু হয়েছিল তারও বছর চারেক আগে | বৈষ্ণব পদাবলীতে নাকি এই মিষ্টির উল্লেখ আছে |

এ বার দেখা যাক রসলীলার এই যুদ্ধে কোন রাজ্য জয়ী হয়ে মামলার শেষে মিষ্টিমুখ করতে পারে |

  1. All faltu bakwass … Thts why west bengal is a dyin state …zero improvement cz the locals waste time in uncesary mater … Fud is fud .. whoevr mkes it .. we buy & eat ..simple … Its nt a medicine fr patent .. cme on

