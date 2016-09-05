তা হলে এবার কি সত্যি সত্যিই ভাঙতে চলেছে কাজল এবং করণ জোহরের এত দিনের বন্ধুত্ব? অজয় দেবগণের ড্রিম প্রজেক্ট শিবায় এবং করণ জোহরের পরবর্তী ছবি অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল একই দিনে মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে | গত বছরেই অজয় জানিয়ে দেন শিবায় মুক্তি পাবে এই বছরের ২৮ অক্টোবর‚ দিওয়ালিতে | অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা ছিল আগামী বছরে | কিন্তু হঠাৎই করণ এই ছবির মুক্তি দিন এগিয়ে আনেন | এই কারণে প্রথম থেকেই করণের ওপর রেগে ছিলেন অজয় এবং কাজল | কিন্তু তাতেও ফাটল ধরে নি কাজল এবং করণের বন্ধুত্বে | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি করণ এমন একটা ঘটনা ঘটিয়েছেন যাতে কাজল শকড |

বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে জোর তর্ক চলছিল শিবায় নাকি অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ? কোন ছবিটা বক্স অফিসে বেশি সফল হবে | এর মাঝেই বলিউডের বিতর্কিত ট্রেড অ্যানালিস্ট কমল আর খান বা কে আর কে‚ বেশ কয়েকটা টুইট করে শিবায় ছবির বিরুদ্ধে যা তা বলেন | এতে বেশ আশ্চর্য হয়ে যান অজয় এবং টিম শিবায় ‚ কারণ প্রথমদিকে কেআরকে এই ছবির বেশ প্রশংসাই করছিলেন | তাহলে হঠাৎ উনি এমন পাল্টি খেলেন কেন? এই প্রশ্নের উত্তর খুঁজতে গিয়ে সামনে উঠে আসে একটা ফোনের ভয়েস রেকর্ডিং | এই ভয়েস রেকর্ডিং থেকে জানা যাচ্ছে অজয় দেবগণের বিজনেস অ্যাসোসিয়েট‚ প্রযোজক কুমার মঙ্গত পাঠক কেআরকের কাছে জানতে চাইছেন উনি হঠাৎ এই ছবি নিয়ে নেতিবাচক উক্তি কেন করছেন? উত্তরে কেআরকে জানান করণ জোহর ওঁকে নাকি শিবায় কে বদনাম করার জন্য ২৫ লক্ষ টাকা দিয়েছেন | তাই উনি এমনটা করছেন |

অজয় এই ভয়েস রেকর্ডিং সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় তুলে ধরেছেন | অন্যদিকে কাজল টুইট করে শুধুমাত্র একটা কথা লিখেছেন শকড | অজয় অবশ্য এই ভয়েস রেকর্ডিং এর তদন্তের দাবি করছেন | করণ জোহর অবশ্য এখন অবধি এই বিষয়ে কোনরকম মন্তব্য করেন নি  |

