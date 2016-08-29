Will Smith In India

এয়ারলিফ্টহাউসফুল 3-এর পর রুস্তম | শুধুমাত্র ২০১৬ তেই তিন তিনখানা ১০০ কোটির ব্যবসা করা ছবি উপহার দিয়েছেন অক্ষয় কুমার | আর সেই রুস্তম-এরই সাকসেস পার্টি ছিল গতকাল | ভেন্যু অক্ষয় কুমারের নিজের বাড়ি |

পার্টি শুরু হয় রাত নটা নাগাদ‚ মাঝরাত পেরিয়েও শেষ হয়নি উন্মাদনা | পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন রণবীর কাপুর‚ অর্জুন কাপুর‚ বরুণ ধাওয়ান‚ করণ জোহরের মতো তারকারা | আর নায়িকাদের মধ্যে শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর‚ সোনাক্ষী সিনহা‚ আলিয়া ভাট‚ জ্যাকলিন ফার্নান্ডেজরা মেতে উঠেছিলেন খুশিতে | তবে সবচেয়ে বড় চমকটা কিন্তু ছিল অন্য |

অক্ষয়ের আমন্ত্রণে পার্টিতে উপস্থিত হন হলিউড তথা আন্তর্জাতিক তারকা উইল স্মিথ | অক্ষয়ের সঙ্গে তাঁর কেমিস্ট্রি দেখে ভালোই বোঝা গেল ওঁদের বন্ধুত্বের গাঢ়ত্ব | পার্টিতে উপস্থিত বাকীদের সঙ্গে উইলের আলাপ করিয়ে দেন অক্ষয় | এমনকী দুজনে মিলে অপেক্ষারত সংবাদিকদের ছবির জন্য পোজও দেন | পারফেক্ট হোস্টের মতোই পর্টিতে সবার দেখভাল করছিলেন অক্ষয় | অক্ষয়ের অনুরোধে অক্ষয়ের বাড়িতে তৈরি কিছু ঘরোয়া পদও চেখে দেখেন উইল স্মিথ |

