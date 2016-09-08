৬ কেজি ওজনের শিশুর জন্ম দিলেন এক মা | হায়দ্রাবাদের নিলোফার হাসপতালে জন্ম হয়েছে ওই পুত্রসন্তানের | মা এবং শিশুকে পর্যবেক্ষণে রেখেছেন চিকিৎসকরা |

চিকিৎসকরা জানিয়েছেন‚ শিশুটির মা শাবনা বেগমের ডায়াবেটিস আছে | প্রসবের আগেই চিকিৎসাকালীন আন্দাজ করা গিয়েছিল সন্তানের ওজন বেশি হবে | কিন্তু একেবারে ৬ কেজি ওজন হবে সেটা বোঝা যায়নি | প্রথমে স্বাভাবিক প্রসবের কথা থাকলেও পরে অস্ত্রোপচার করে শিশুর জন্ম দেন শাবানা |

সাধারণত সদ্যোজাত শিশুর ওজন হয় আড়াই থেকে সাড়ে তিন কেজি | কিন্তু মায়ের ডায়াবেটিস থাকলে শিশুর ওজন বেড়ে যায় | কারণ মায়ের রক্তের বাড়তি শর্করা পৌঁছয় গর্ভস্থ ভ্রূণে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 14

0 494