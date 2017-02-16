অভিনেতা শাহিদ কাপুর মনে করেন মহিলারা পুরুষদের থেকে অনেক বেশি সুপিরিয়র | ওঁর বাড়িতে দুজন মেয়ে আছে‚ স্ত্রী মীরা এবং মেয়ে মিশা | তাই কি এমনটা বললেন উনি?

না‚ শাহিদ জানিয়েছেন উনি বরাবরই মহিলাদের উচ্চ আসনে বসিয়েছেন | একই সঙ্গে উনি মেনে নিয়েছেন বিয়ের পর উনি মেয়েদের আরো ভালো করে বুঝতে শিখেছেন | আর মেয়ে মিশা আসার পর উনি বুঝতে পেরেছেন একজন মা তার সন্তানের জন্য কতটা করতে পারে | তাই উনি টুইট করে জানান মায়েরা তাদের সন্তানের জন্য যা করে কোনদিন কোনো পুরুষ তা করতে পারবে না | মহিলারা পুরুষদের থেকে অনেকে ব্যাপারেই সুপিরিয়র | আসুন আমরা সবাই ওদের অ্যাপ্রিসিয়েট করতে শিখি | একই সঙ্গে ওদের জীবন ভালোবাসায় ভরিয়ে তুলি |

শাহিদ এই মুহূর্তে পরিচালক সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির পরবর্তী ছবি পদ্মাবতী ‘-র শ্যুটিং নিয়ে মহা ব্যস্ত | অন্যদিকে আর কয়েকদিনের মধ্যে মুক্তি পাবে বিশাল ভরদ্বাজের ছবি রঙ্গুন | এই ছবিতে শাহিদের সঙ্গে আছেন কঙ্গনা ও সইফ আলি খান | তাই এই ছবির প্রচারেও ব্যস্ত উনি | কিন্তু তার মাঝেই উনি মহিলাদের প্রতি যে এই সম্মান দেখালেন তা সত্যিই প্রশংনীয় |

