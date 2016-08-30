কুমিরের সঙ্গে লড়াই করেও মহেঞ্জোদাড়োকে বক্স অফিসে বাঁচাতে পারেননি ঋত্বিক রোশন | বাস্তবের মহেঞ্জোদাড়োকে কেন বাঁচানো যায়নি সে নিয়ে এখনও নিশ্চিত নন ঐতিহাসিক গবেষকরা | তবে একটি কারণ যে সুনামি‚ সে নিয়ে দ্বিমত নেই | ঐতিহাসিকদের দাবি‚ গুজরাতের ঢোলাভিরায় এমন প্রত্নতাত্ত্বিক নিদর্শন পাওয়া গেছে যা থেকে বলা যায়‚ সেখানে মানুষের হাতে সম্ভবত গড়ে উঠেছিল প্রথম শহুরে সভ্যতা |  

গুজরাতের কচ্ছের রণ-এর জনপদ ঢোলাভিরা | ন্যাশনাল ইনস্টিটিউট অফ ওশনোগ্রাফির গবেষকরা মনে করেন‚ আজ থেকে অন্তত ৫০০০ বছর আগে এখানে মানুষের হাতে তৈরি হয়েছিল আস্ত শহর | এবং এটি ছিল হরপ্পা সভ্যতার বৃহত্তম বন্দর শহর | এখান থেকেই জলপথে সুমেরীয়দের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য চালাত হরপ্পাবাসীরা | বর্তমান ভারতে হরপ্পা সভ্যতার যে কটি নিদর্শন আছে তার মধ্যে ঢোলাভিরা অন্যতম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ |

খননকার্যে যে নিদর্শন পাওয়া গেছে তা থেকে বোঝা যায় তিনটি ধাপে গড়ে উঠেছিল জনপদ | একদম উপরের ধাপে আছে কেল্লা | যেখান থেকে নগর এবং তার বাইরে নজরদারি চালানো হত বলে অনুমান করা হয় | তারপর আছে দ্বিতীয় ধাপ এবং একদম নিম্ন অববাহিকায় তৃতীয় ধাপ | শহর ঘিরে ছিল ১৪ থেকে ১৮ মিটার পুরু প্রাচীর | বহিরাগত শত্রু এবং সামুদ্রিক জলোচ্ছ্বাসের হাত থেকে বাঁচবার জন্য নির্মিত হয়েছিল হরপ্পাবাসীর হাতে |

মেরিন আর্কিওলজিস্ট বা সামুদ্রিক প্রত্নতাত্ত্বিকরা মনে করেন‚ ঢোলাভিরা ভেসে গিয়েছিল সুনামির সামুদ্রিক জলোচ্ছ্বাসে | আজ থেকে প্রায় ৩৫০০ বছর আগে সুনামির রাক্ষুসে ঢেউ এসে প্রাচীর ধূলিসাৎ করে ভাসিয়ে নিয়ে গিয়েছিল ঢোলাভিরাকে | পৃথিবীর প্রথম নগরকে |

