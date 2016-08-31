Darr sequel

শাহরুখ-জুহি চাওলা অভিনীত ডর কাঁপিয়ে দিয়েছিল সারা ভারত | আর......কিরণ সংলাপে অমর হয়ে গিয়েছিলেন বলিউডের বাদশা | নয়-এর দশকের সেই ডরই ফিরতে চলেছে যশরাজ ফিল্মসের হাত ধরে | তবে পূর্ণ দৈর্ঘ্যের সিনেমা নয়‚ ডর ফিরছে মিনি ওয়েব সিরিজ হিসেবে‚ যার নাম ডর 2.0 | দেখা যাবেY ফিল্মস চ্যানেলে |

পরিচালনার দায়িত্বে আছেন বিকাশ চন্দ্র | মূল তিন চরিত্র কিরণ‚ রাহুল ও সুনীল অপরিবর্তিত থাকলেও গল্পে খানিকটা পরিবর্তন করা হচ্ছে | ডর 2.0-তে উঠে আসবে সাইবার ক্রাইমের ভয়াল রূপ | পাঁচটি পর্বে ভাগ করে দেখানো হবে এই সিরিজ |

