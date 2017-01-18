কুস্তির আখড়ার পরে বিয়ের আসরেও দৃষ্টান্ত স্থাপন করলেন যোগেশ্বর দত্ত | সম্প্রতি তিনি বিয়ে করেছেন হরিয়ানার কংগ্রেস নেতা জয় ভগবান শর্মার মেয়ে শীতলকে | ২০১২ অলিম্পিকে ব্রোঞ্জ পদক জয়ী কুস্তিগীর বিয়েতে বরপণ নিলেন মাত্র এক টাকা |

যোগেশ্বর জানিয়েছেন তিনি শৈশব থেকে দেখেছেন মেয়েদের বিয়েতে বরপণের টাকা জোগাড় করতে কতটা হেনস্থা হতে হয়েছে তাঁর পরিবারের সদস্যদের | তাই তিনি দুটি প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছিলেন | বড় হয়ে নামী কুস্তিগীর হবেন | আর বিয়েতে পণ নেবেন না |

প্রথমটা আগেই পূর্ণ করেছেন | এ বার স্পর্শ করলেন দ্বিতীয় শপথ | পাত্রীর পরিবারের থেকে তিনি সগুণ হিসেবে মাত্র এক টাকা গ্রহণ করেছেন |

হরিয়ানার সোনিপথে যোগেশ্বরের বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠানে গিয়েছিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী মনোহরলাল খত্তর | তিনি বিয়ের উপহার দিয়েছেন শুধু নবদম্পতিকে নয় | বরং যোগেশ্বরের গ্রামকে | তিনি বলেছেন এই গ্রামের উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পে মঞ্জুর করা হবে ১০ কোটি টাকা | যাতে সাধিত হবে পানীয় জল‚ সেচ‚ রাস্তাঘাট-সহ বিভিন্ন প্রকল্পের উন্নয়ন |

যোগেশ্বর স্বর্ণপদক লাভ করেছিলেন ২০১৪ কমনওয়েল্থ গেমসেও | এছাড়াও অন্যান্য আন্তর্জাতিক মঞ্চে তিনি পদকলাভ করেছেন | ২০১৩ সালে তাঁকে সম্মানিত করা হয় পদ্মশ্রী সম্মানে |

