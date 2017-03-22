সব মন্ত্রী ও আমলাদের ১৫ দিনের মধ্যে স্থাবর ও অস্থাবর সম্পত্তি দর্শানোর নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন যোগী আদিত্যনাথ | আশা করা যায় তিনি নিজেও এই নির্দেশ পালন করবেন | কিন্তু জানেন কি‚ এ যাবৎ কত সম্পত্তির মালিক উত্তর প্রদেশের নতুন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী ?

যোগী আদিত্যনাথ ২০০৪ সালে প্রথমবার নির্বাচিত হয়ে যান সংসদে | বয়স ছিল মাত্র ২৬ বছর | তারপর চারবার তিনি নির্বাচিত হয়ে এসেছেন উত্তরপ্রদেশের গোরক্ষপুর থেকে | ২০০৪ সালে তাঁর দাখিল করা সম্পত্তি ছিল ৯.৬ লক্ষ টাকার | ২০১৪ সালে সেটাই হয়েছে ৭১ লাখ টাকার | বেড়েছে ৬৪৯ % | অথচ তিনি কিন্তু নিজের পরিচয় দেন ধর্মীয় প্রচারক ও সমাজকর্মী হিসেবে |

আসুন একবার দেখে নিই‚ Association for Democratic Reforms বা ADR অনুযায়ী যোগী আদিত্যনাথের স্থাবর অস্থাবর সম্পত্তির খতিয়ান |

২০০৪ সালে তিনি দাখিল করেন তিনটি গাড়ির হিসেব | টয়োটা কোয়ালিস‚ টাটা সাফারি ও মারুতি এস্টিম | তাঁর কাছে কোনও অলঙ্কার ছিল না | কিন্তু ছিল রিভলবার‚ রাইফেল | দুটোর দাম একত্রে ৩০ হাজার টাকা |

৫ বছর পরে ২০০৯-এ তাঁর সম্পত্তি বেড়েছে ১২৭ % | এসেছে দুটি অলঙ্কার‚ যার মূল্য ২৩ হাজার টাকা | আরও ৫ বছর পরে তাঁর সম্পত্তির বৃদ্ধি ২২৯% | শেয়ার বাজারে কোনও লগ্নি করেননি | সাংসদ হিসেবে বেতন ছিল মাসে ৫০ হাজার টাকা ও অন্যান্য ভাতা | সে বার গাড়ি দেখানো হয়েছে টাটা সাফারি‚ টয়োটা ইনোভা ও টয়োটা ফরচুনার | তিনটির মোট দাম ৩৬ লাখ টাকা | সেইসঙ্গে এই যোগীর কাছে আছে ১৮ হাজার টাকার স্মার্টফোন‚ ২ হাজার টাকার ঘড়ি ও রে ব্যান-এর একটি রোদচশমা |

