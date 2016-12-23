বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে সলমন খানের সঙ্গে নাকি আমির খানের বন্ধুত্ব শেষ হয়ে গেছে | তাই গতকাল রাতে উনি দঙ্গল ছবির একটা পোস্টারের ছবি লাগান আর জানিয়ে দেন উনি আমিরকে কতটা ঘৃণা করেন | তবে কিছু ভেবে নেওয়ার আগে বলে দিই উনি কিন্তু আমিরকে শুধুমাত্র প্রফেশনালি হেট করেন |

একই সঙ্গে সলমন দঙ্গল ছবির প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ | দঙ্গল ‘-এর মুক্তির একদিন আগে সলমন এই ছবি দেখেন ওঁর পরিবারের সঙ্গে | পরে উনি টুইট করে পিকে স্টার কে অভিনন্দন জানান |

উনি লেখেন আমার পরিবার আজ দঙ্গল দেখেছে | ওঁদের এই ছবি সুলতান ‘- এর থেকে অনেক বেশি ভালো লেগেছে | আমির তোমাকে আমি পার্সোনালি খুব ভালোবাসি | কিন্তু একইসঙ্গে তোমাকে হেট করি প্রফেশনালি |

করণ জোহারও এই ছবি দেখেছেন এবং টুইট করে খুব প্রশংসা করেছেন | উনি লেখেন অসংখ্য ভালোবাসা দঙ্গল এর জন্য | এই ছবি দেখে আমি উচ্ছ্বসিত | সবাই প্লিজ এই ছবিটা দেখুন |

