পৃথিবীর অন্যতম ধনী অভিনেতা উনি | কিন্তু একটা সময় এমন গেছে যে অন্যদের থেকে টাকা ধার করে বই কিনতেন উনি | আমরা  বলছি বলিউডের বাদশা শাহরুখ খানের কথা | সম্প্রতি নিকলোডিয়ান কিডস চয়েস অ্যাওয়ার্ডসের মঞ্চে দাঁড়িয়ে নিজের মুখেই এই কথা স্বীকার করেছেন উনি |

শাহরুখ বলেন আমি আমার আত্মীয়স্বজন আর বন্ধুদের থেকে টাকা ধার করে আমার ফেভারিট লোটপোট কমিক্স কিনতাম | আমি কার্টুন এতটাই ভালোবাসি যে সারাদিন অক্লান্ত পরিশ্রম করে রাতে শুতে যাওয়ার আগে অন্তত কিছুক্ষণ কার্টুন দেখি |

কিং খান আরো জানিয়েছেন উনি ওঁর ছোটবেলা খুব মিস করেন | ওঁর কথায় যখন ছোট ছিলাম‚ তাড়াতাড়ি বড় হতে চাইতাম | আর এখন আমি আমার ছোটোবেলাকে ভীষণ মিস করি | আমার মনে হয় ওটাই আমার জীবনের সেরা সময় ছিল | ওই সময় আমাদের ওপর কোনো দায়িত্ব ছিল না |

একইসঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন এখনো সময় পেলে কমিক্সে ডুবে থাকতে ভালোবাসেন উনি | আরিয়ান‚ সুহানার পর খুদে আব্রামকেও একটু একটু করে কমিক্স পড়ানো শুরু করিয়েছেন উনি |

