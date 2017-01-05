নামের পরে সেলেব্রিটিদের সন্তানদের ধর্ম নিয়েও সাধারণ মানুষের উদ্বেগের শেষ নেই | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার দৌলতে সরাসরি সে প্রশ্ন তাঁরা করেও বসেন সেলেব্রিটিদের |

সম্প্রতি নিজের পরিবারের ছবি ট্যুইটারে দিয়েছিলেন শিরীষ কুন্দ্রা | আমেরিকায় কলোরাডো নদীর গ্র্যান্ড ক্যানিয়নের উপরে বসে আছেন শিরীষের স্ত্রী কোরিওগ্রাফার ফারাহ খান | তাঁকে ঘিরে তাঁদের তিন সন্তান | দুই মেয়ে অন্যা‚ দিভা এবং ছেলে জার |

সেখানেই একজনের প্রশ্ন শিরীষকে | আপনার সন্তানদের ধর্ম কী ? হিন্দু‚ না মুসলিম ? উত্তরে শিরীষ যা বলেছেন তাতে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া বোল্ড আউট |

বলিউডের পরিচালক-প্রযোজক শিরীষ বলেছেন‚ বাচ্চাদের ধর্ম নির্ভর করে পরবর্তী উৎসবের উপর | যেমন গত মাসে ওরা খ্রিস্টান ছিল ( Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians) |

এতেই উচ্ছ্বসিত ইন্টারনেট | মাত্র দুদিনে লাইক পড়েছে ৪ হাজারের বেশি বার | রিট্যুইটেড ২৩০০ বারের বেশি | সবাই বলছেন‚ মোক্ষম জবাব দিয়েছেন শিরীষ !

NO COMMENTS

nineteen + seventeen =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1

0 7