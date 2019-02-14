সেই ছোট থেকে আমৃত্যু অবধি পরিবারের সদস্য ছাড়াও অসংখ্য মানুষের সঙ্গে আমাদের পরিচয় হয়। এই দীর্ঘ সময় হাজারো মানুষের সঙ্গে আমরা পরিচিত  হই। তবে এতজনের মুখ মনে রাখা সম্ভব কী ভাবে? আমাদের মস্তিষ্ক ঠিক কত জনের চেহারা ধারণ করতে সক্ষম?

ভারতের সংবাদমাধ্যম ডেকান ক্রনিকেল জানিয়েছে, কয়েকদিন আগেই এই বিষয়ে কিছু মানুষের উপর গবেষণা করা হয়েছিল। গবেষক দলটির প্রধান ড. রব জেনকিনস বলেছেন, ‘আমাদের গবেষণার মূল ফোকাস ছিল, প্রকৃতপক্ষে মানুষ কত সংখ্যক চেহারা মনে রাখতে পারে- সেটি দেখা। আমাদের মস্তিষ্ক ঠিক কী পরিমাণ অবয়ব স্মরণে রাখতে সক্ষম।’ তবে একেকজনের সামর্থ্য একেক রকম।

সেই গবেষণায় প্রত্যেক ব্যক্তিকে ব্যক্তিগত জীবন ও মিডিয়া থেকে পরিচিত মুখগুলো স্মরণ করতে বলা হয়। তার ওপর গবেষণা করেছেন একদল বিশেষজ্ঞ। গবেষণায় দেখা গেছে অনেক বিখ্যাত মুখও দ্রুত চিহ্নিত করতে পেরেছেন অংশগ্রহণকারীরা। এই সংক্রান্ত নানান গবেষণার পর, গবেষক দল জানিয়েছেন একজন মানুষ গড়ে দশ হাজার চেহারা মনে রাখতে পারে। তবে পাঁচ হাজার জনের নাম ও চেহারা দুই মনে থাকে।

এ বিষয়ে তারা জানিয়েছেন, একজন মানুষের ওপর অনেক কিছুই প্রভাব ফেলে। সামাজিক পরিবেশও ব্যক্তির ভেতর প্রতিফলিত হয়। ঘনবসতিপূর্ণ অঞ্চলে বসবাসরত ব্যক্তি আর অল্পসংখ্যক মানুষের বসতিতে বেড়ে ওঠা ব্যক্তির মানুষ চেনার সামর্থ্য নিশ্চয়ই এক নয়।

Banglalive-8
আরও পড়ুন:  খালি পেটে ফল খাওয়ার উপকারিতা অনেক। জেনে নিন কী কী...

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 294

0 77