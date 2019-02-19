দেবারতি রায়
একজন ফুড কলামিস্ট এবং কুকিং এক্সপার্ট | বিভিন্ন পত্র পত্রিকায় তাঁর রান্না নিয়মিত প্রকাশিত হয় | বিভিন্ন চ্যানেলে রান্নার অনুষ্ঠানে অংশগ্রহণ ও প্রতিযোগিতায় সাফল্য লাভ করে সুনাম অর্জন করেছেন | তাঁর রান্নার প্রণালী সহজ ও অভিনব | সম্প্রতি প্রকাশিত তাঁর রান্নার বই 'রেস্তোরাঁর রান্না বাড়িতেই" বিশেষ ভাবে সমাদৃত হয়েছে |
উপকরণ:
কাঁচকলা : ৩ টে
সরষে বাটা – ১টেবিল চামচ,
কালো জিরে বাটা -১চা চামচ
কাঁচা লঙ্কা – ৩-৪টে
রসুন বাটা – ১টেবিল চামচ
হলুদ গুঁড়ো – ১/২ চা চামচ
নারকোল বাটা –  ১টেবিল চামচ
সরষের তেল – পরিমাণ মতো
নুন স্বাদমতো
প্রণালী:
কাঁচাকলা ধুয়ে কেটে সেদ্ধ করে নিন।শাঁস থেকে খোসা আলাদা করে বেটে নিন।সরষে নুন, কাঁচালঙ্কা, রসুন, নারকোল, কালো জিরে একসঙ্গে বেটে নিন।এবার বাটা খোসা মিশিয়ে নিন এই মশলার সঙ্গে।দিয়ে পুরো মিশ্রণটা আর একবার বেটে নিন।কড়াই তেল গরম করে কালো জিরে ফোড়ন দিয়ে বাটা খোসা, নুন, হলুদ গুঁড়ো দিয়ে অনবরত নাড়ুন।তলা যাতে না লেগে যায় সেদিকে খেয়াল রাখবেন।মিনিট দশেক পর দেখবেন বেশ  ভাজা ভাজা হয়ে আসছে।তখন সরষের তেল ছড়িয়ে নামিয়ে গরম গরম ভাতের সঙ্গে পরিবেশন করুন কাঁচকলার খোসা বাটা
