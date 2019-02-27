” মঙ্গলবার পাকিস্তানের বালাকোটে হওয়া এয়ার স্ট্রাইকের একজন ছিলেন মহিলা ফাইটার পাইলট স্নেহা শেখাওয়াত।” এমনই রটনা ছড়িয়ে পরে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া সহ দেশের প্রথম সারির সংবাদমাধ্যমগুলিতেও। এমনকি ঊর্বর্শী জারিওয়ালা নামে, সুরাটের বালুকা ভবন স্কুলের এক প্রাক্তন ছাত্রী তাঁর সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াত পেজে স্নেহা শেখাওয়াত-এর ছবি সহ এমনই একটি পোস্ট করেন।

ভারত রক্ষক নামে একটি ওয়েবসাইটে যেখানে সামরিক কর্মী এবং কর্মকর্তাদের নথি রয়েছে, সেখানেও স্নেহা শেখাওয়াত-এর প্রোফাইলেও একই ছবি ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে।

ভারতীয় বায়ুসেনার পক্ষ থেকে এক বিবৃতিতে জানানো হয়েছে, মঙ্গলবারের এয়ারস্ট্রাইক সম্পর্কে কোনও তথ্যই এখনও প্রকাশ করা হয়নি তাদের তরফ থেকে। এয়ারস্ট্রাইকের সঙ্গে যুক্ত অফিসার ও পাইলট সম্পর্কে কোনও তথ্যই গোপনীয়তার কারণে প্রকাশ করেনি তারা। ফলে স্কোয়াড্রন লিডার স্নেহা ওই অভিযানে অংশ নিয়েছিলেন‚ এমন রটনা সর্বৈব ভুয়ো |

