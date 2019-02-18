লেইয়েনি দিয়াস, ব্রাজিলের রিও ডি জেনেইরো শহরের বাসিন্দা। বছর কুড়ির এই তরুণী খুবই পছন্দ করতেন সাজগোজ করতে। নিত্য নতুন ট্রেন্ডিং সাজগোজের নেশায় মেতে থাকতেন তিনি। কিন্তু নিজেকে এই সুন্দর করে তোলার চাহিদায় তাঁর যে এই পরিণতি হবে, তা বোধহয় কল্পনাও করতে পারেন নি তিনি। তাঁর সঙ্গে ঘটে যায় মর্মান্তিক এক ঘটনা।

হঠাৎ করেই দিয়াসের ইচ্ছে হয় নাকছাবি পরার। সেই শখ মেটাতে ২০১৮ জুলাই মাসে নাক ফুটিয়েছিলেন তিনি। সেই সময় সাধারণত সবার ক্ষেত্রেই যা হয় দিয়াসের সঙ্গেও তাই হয়েছিল, সামান্য রক্তপাত হয়েছিল। এরপর বাড়ি ফিরে এসে তিনি দেখেন নাকের উপর ছোট ব্রণর মতো ফুসকুড়ি উঠেছে। তারপরেই রাত্রে ধুম জ্বরের সঙ্গে সঙ্গে শরীর অবশ হতে শুরু দিয়াসের।

এই রকম পরিস্থিতিতে দিয়াসের পরিবার তাঁকে নিয়ে যান চিকিৎসকের কাছে। অনেক পরীক্ষা করেও দিয়াসের রোগের ধরণ বুঝে উঠতে পারেননি চিকিৎসকও। এদিকে শরীর কোমায় যাওয়ার অবস্থায় এসে পৌঁছেছে । শেষমেশ চিকিৎসকের তত্পরতায় রক্তপরীক্ষায় ধরা পড়ল রোগ। বিরল ব্যাকটেরিয়াল ইনফেকশনে আক্রান্ত দিয়াস। স্টেফিলকক্কাস ওউরিয়াস (Staphylococcus aureus)। এর পরবর্তী সময়ে জটিল অস্ত্রোপচারের ফলে প্রাণ ফিরে পেয়েছেন দিয়াস, কিন্তু চিরকালের মতো হাঁটার ক্ষমতা হারিয়ে ফেলেছেন তিনি । দিয়াসের বাকি জীবনটা কাটবে হুইলচেয়ারে।

