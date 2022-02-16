রহস্যময় ময়দান – একটি গোপন সম্পদ

Banglalive.com/TheSpace.ink Guidelines
Established: 1999
Website URL: https://banglalive.com and https://thespace.ink
Social media handles
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/banglaliveofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/banglalivedotcom
Twitter: @banglalive
Needs: Banglalive.com/thespace.ink are looking for fiction and poetry. They are also seeking travelogues, videos, and audios for their various sections. The magazine also publishes and encourages artworks, photography. We however do not accept unsolicited nonfiction. For Non-fictions contact directly at editor@banglalive.com / editor@thespace.ink
Time: It may take 2-3 months for the decision and subsequent publication. You will be notified. so please do not forget to add your email address/WhatsApp number.
Tips: Banglalive editor/s and everyone in the fiction department writes an opinion and rates the fiction or poetry about a story being considered for publication. We may even send it out to external editors/readers for a blind read from time to time to seek opinion. A published story may not be liked by everyone. There is no one thing or any particular feature or trademark to get published in the magazine. A story must grow on its own terms.
How to Submit: Upload your fiction and poetry submissions directly on this portal or submit via email (see the guidelines below).
Guidelines:
Please submit original, well-written articles on appropriate topics/interviews only. Properly typed and formatted word document (NO PDFs please) using Unicode fonts. For videos and photos, there is a limitation on size, so email directly for bigger files. Along with the article, please send author profile information (in 100-150 words maximum) and a photograph of the author. You can check in the portal for author profile references.
No nudity/obscenity/profanity/personal attacks based on caste, creed or region will be accepted. Politically biased/charged articles, that can incite social unrest will NOT be accepted. Avoid biased or derogatory language. Avoid slang. All content must be created from a neutral point of view.
Limit articles to about 1000-1200 words. Use single spacing after punctuation.
Article title and author information: Include an appropriate and informative title for the article. Specify any particular spelling you use for your name (if any).
Submitting an article gives Banglalive.com/TheSpace.ink the rights to publish and edit, if needed. The editor will review all articles and make required changes for readability and organization style, prior to publication. If significant edits are needed, the editor will send the revised article back to the author for approval. The editorial board will then review and must approve the article before publication. The date an article is published will be determined by the editor.
