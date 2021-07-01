ওয়ল্ট হুইটম্যানের কবিতার অনুবাদ: ২

Leaves of Grass-এর তৃতীয় কবিতা (মূল)
3. To Foreign Lands
I heard that you ask’d for something to prove this puzzle the New World,
And to define America, her athletic Democracy,
Therefore I send you my poems that you behold in them what you wanted.
(কপিরাইট না থাকায় মূল ইংরাজি কবিতাটি মুদ্রিত হল)
অনূদিত কবিতা
প্রবাসের প্রতি
আমি জানতাম যে নতুন পৃথিবী নামক ধাঁধার উত্তর পেতে তুমি প্রমাণ চেয়েছিলে
এবং সংজ্ঞায়িত করতে চেয়েছিলে মাতৃভূমিকে…তাঁর ক্রীড়াশৈলী-নিপুণ গণতন্ত্রকেও
এ শব্দগুচ্ছ তোমাকেই উদ্দেশ্য করে, দ্যাখো আকাঙ্খিত পেলে কিনা।
4. To a Historian
You who celebrate bygones,
Who have explored the outward, the surfaces of the races, the life
that has exhibited itself,
Who have treated of man as the creature of politics, aggregates,
rulers and priests,
I, habitan of the Alleghanies, treating of him as he is in himself
in his own rights,
Pressing the pulse of the life that has seldom exhibited itself,
(the great pride of man in himself,)
Chanter of Personality, outlining what is yet to be,
I project the history of the future.
অনূদিত কবিতা
ঐতিহাসিকের প্রতি
যে তুমি প্রাচীনপন্থা উদযাপনের দূত,
জাতিবাদের জটিলতা পেরিয়ে যে অস্তিত্ব এখনও বজায় রয়েছে, তারই খোঁজে রয়েছ ব্যাপৃত,
সমগ্র মানবজাতিকে, শাসক বা পূজারী যে-ই হোক, রাজনৈতিক প্রাণি ছাড়া কিছুই ভাবতে পারনি,
নির্দিষ্ট এক অঞ্চলের বাসিন্দা হয়ে আমিও এই পর্যবেক্ষণ মাপকাঠির দ্বারাই নির্ধারিত হয়েছি, যথারীতি-
জীবনের স্নায়ুতন্ত্রে স্পর্শ রেখেছি, যে জীবন প্রকাশিত হয়নি সেভাবে-
(মানবজাতির শ্রেষ্ঠতম গর্বের নিশান উড়েছে উন্মুক্ত হাওয়ায়)
ব্যক্তিত্বের বেণুধ্বনি যতই অনুচ্চ হোক না কেন,
আগামীর ইতিহাসের খসড়া রচিত হয়ে যায় এভাবেই।
5. When I Read the Book
When I read the book, the biography famous,
And is this then (said I) what the author calls a man’s life?
And so will some one when I am dead and gone write my life?
(As if any man really knew aught of my life,
Why even I myself I often think know little or nothing of my real life,
Only a few hints, a few diffused faint clews and indirections
I seek for my own use to trace out here.)
অনূদিত কবিতা
পাঠ
বিখ্যাত কারও জীবনী পড়তে গিয়ে উপলব্ধি হয়-
এভাবে কি এক জীবন ছুঁয়ে ফেলা যায় আলেখ্যর মাপে?
এবং মৃত্যুর পর কি এভাবেই আমিও লিখিত হব?
(জীবন কি আদৌ প্রতিফলিত হয়ে ওঠে জীবনীতে)
কেননা আমিই আমার আমিকে কতটুকু জানি!
শুধু কিছু সংকেত, আবছা ইঙ্গিত ও অভিমুখহীন চলনের সমষ্টি এ জীবনে
খুঁজে চলেছি… খুঁজেই চলেছি যথাযথ চিহ্নিত হতে…
2 Responses
ভীষণ প্রাণ রইয়েছ অনুবাদ তিনটি-তে। খুব সমৃদ্ধ ভাষার ব্যবহারও।
চমৎকার অনুবাদ তিনটিই। ভাষার ব্যবহারও সাবলীল ও সমৃদ্ধ।